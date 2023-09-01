MOSES LAKE - A deputy's patrol vehicle has damage after it was hit by a motorist in downtown Moses Lake this week.
Authorities say the deputy's policing unit was parked on the side of the road on Third Avenue near Alder Street when the collision occurred.
Officials say the deputy was outside of the vehicle picking up debris in the road when his vehicle was impacted by 23-year-old Glenis Mitchell of Moses Lake.
Investigators say Mitchell was was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger. There were no reported injuries, but the damage to both automobiles was extensive, according to intel.
Deputies say Mitchell was attempted to go around the patrol car, when a vehicle began to change lanes, which prevented him from being able to get over far enough to avoid the patrol cruiser. As a result, Mitchell struck the front left end of the deputy's vehicle.
It's believed that Mitchell will be cited for the collision.