EPHRATA - With the upcoming Fourth of July holiday known for drinking and boating, law enforcement agencies are gearing up for Operation Dry Water, a national campaign aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI). The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) Marine Deputies, in collaboration with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard, will be conducting heightened enforcement and education activities from July 1 to 3, 2023.
Boating under the influence continues to be a significant factor in accidents and fatalities on the nation's waterways. Recognizing this issue, officers from local, state, and federal agencies are joining forces for the fifteenth consecutive year to participate in Operation Dry Water. This national BUI awareness and enforcement campaign aims to reduce alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities, while also providing a visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, alcohol remains the leading contributor to recreational boating deaths, with 16% of boating fatalities in 2022 involving boaters impaired by alcohol. Washington state law prohibits operating a recreational vessel with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher, making boating under the influence illegal.
Sheriff's officials say impaired boaters pose a significant risk to themselves and others on the water. Alcohol can impair judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time, while also increasing fatigue and vulnerability to the effects of cold-water immersion. They also note that alcohol use by passengers can also present dangers, irrespective of the operator's activity.
A social media post published by the Grant County Sheriff's Office states that boaters should be aware that the boating environment, with its stressors such as sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion, can intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs, and certain medications. These factors can further impair an individual's capabilities and increase the likelihood of accidents.
During the three-day Operation Dry Water weekend, GCSO's Marine Deputies will focus on BUI enforcement on Grant County lakes and the Columbia River, while also educating the public about the risks associated with boating under the influence. By raising awareness and actively enforcing BUI laws, law enforcement agencies hope to ensure a safer boating experience for all during the upcoming holiday period and beyond. Remember, "We would rather arrest you than have to tell your family you've been killed in a boating incident," the Sheriff's Office wrote on its social media page.