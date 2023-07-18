YAKIMA - Grant County Deputies arrested an assault suspect after a high-speed chase that started in Yakima County and ended in Grant County on Saturday afternoon.
The suspect, 33-year-old Shaun Jackson of Bellingham, was first pursued by Union Gap Police after he stole items from a Union Gap business and pointed a gun at a witness. Union Gap Police and other Yakima County officers tried to stop the car, but Jackson continued to lead them on a pursuit which eventually came into Grant County on State Route 243. For the safety of other motorists, Washington State Patrol stopped chasing the car after it entered Grant County.
Shortly thereafter, a pickup was stolen near Beverly Burke Road Southwest and Road 15-Southwest. The person reporting said that a pickup had been left behind. That pickup matched the suspect's original vehicle.
Grant County Deputies soon found the recently-stolen pickup driving east on State Route 262 near Marine View Heights. The vehicle entered the wildlife refuge from Road K.2-Southeast, then swerved at Deputies when he reentered State Route 262. The pursuit continued until the fleeing pickup caught fire and became disabled when driving through a field. Jackson was taken into custody and turned over to Union Gap Police. A female who accompanied Jackson was identified and released.
Jackson was lodged in the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of several crimes including felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree assault, and theft.
Nobody was injured.
"Great job by Deputies and the other agencies that chased this suspect," said Sheriff Joe Kriete. "I'm glad they were able to catch this man after he had put so many lives in danger."