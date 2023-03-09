EPHRATA - Being a corrections deputy is now a career worth pursuing if your employer is the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office says Grant County Commissioners and the Teamsters Local 760 labor union came to terms on an agreement the boost the pay for starting corrections deputies by roughly 67%.
Prior to the new agreement, starting corrections deputies were making around $43,000. Moving forward, a newbie will earn $64,147 annually and up to $80,163 annually after 15 years of service.
“This new scale raises the pay for our Corrections Deputies to a level that compensates them for the vital services they provide,” said Sheriff Joe Kriete. “The pay raise also demonstrates the county’s recognition that Corrections Deputies are public safety professionals worthy of being paid at the level they deserve. Corrections can be a rewarding career for the right professionals, and Grant County now provides a pay scale that is competitive with other agencies,” said Kriete."
Additional pay bumps are contingent upon the following: