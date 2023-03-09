grant county deputies

EPHRATA - Being a corrections deputy is now a career worth pursuing if your employer is the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office says Grant County Commissioners and the Teamsters Local 760 labor union came to terms on an agreement the boost the pay for starting corrections deputies by roughly 67%.

Prior to the new agreement, starting corrections deputies were making around $43,000. Moving forward, a newbie will earn $64,147 annually and up to $80,163 annually after 15 years of service.

“This new scale raises the pay for our Corrections Deputies to a level that compensates them for the vital services they provide,” said Sheriff Joe Kriete. “The pay raise also demonstrates the county’s recognition that Corrections Deputies are public safety professionals worthy of being paid at the level they deserve. Corrections can be a rewarding career for the right professionals, and Grant County now provides a pay scale that is competitive with other agencies,” said Kriete." 

Additional pay bumps are contingent upon the following: 

Night shift differential:
 
· Additional 2% of base salary per month
 
Special roles:
 
· Field Training Officer: additional 2% of base salary while mentoring
· Corrections Response Team: additional 2% of base salary per month
· Certified Instructor Pay: additional 2% of base salary while instructing
 
Educational incentive
 
· AA degree: additional 1.5% of base salary per month
· Bachelor’s degree: additional 2% of base salary per month
· Master’s degree: additional 3% of base salary per month
 
As for current corrections deputies, their pay will increase to within the new, agreed upon range between the county and the union. 
 
Patrol deputies will also get a pay raise of 16 percent over the next two years. Patrol deputies are a separate bargaining unit.  
 