Grant County, once again, is surging ahead of the state average in terms of population growth, according to the latest statistics released by the Office of Financial Management (OFM). This thriving region, as per the data provided by the OFM for the year ending April 1, 2023, is the third fastest-growing among all counties in the state, just behind Whatcom and Benton.
Dr. Kelley Cullen, Associate Professor of Economics at Eastern Washington University, explored the data, citing that "In the last year alone, the county as a whole grew 1.5%, slightly exceeding the state’s growth of 1.1%." From 2020 to 2023, Grant County has grown over 4%, welcoming more than 4,000 new residents, a significant increase of 1,500 individuals over the last year.
A detailed inspection of the data reveals an interesting trend. Despite experiencing high growth rates between 2015 and 2020, the City of Moses Lake has seen a considerable slowdown – from a 4% increase in 2018 to a mere 0.65% from 2022 to 2023. OFM estimates suggest that the city has seen an uptick of only 170 residents over the past year.
"If the bulk of the growth in population is not occurring in Moses Lake, then what parts of the county might be growing more quickly?" Dr. Cullen posed. The answer, she suggests, can be found in the rising populations of Quincy, Warden, and George. The City of Quincy has surged by nearly 7% since 2020, recording a greater population increase than Moses Lake with an addition of 235 residents in the last year, marking a 3% jump. Parallelly, the City of Warden has grown by 7% since 2020, recording an increase of 100 people in the last year. The fastest-growing region, however, is the smaller City of George, which has seen an impressive growth rate of nearly 8% from 2022 to 2023, and a whopping 9.4% since 2020.
Dr. Cullen further unpacked the data from Grant County Trends 0.2.1 Residual Net Migration, which illuminates the patterns of migration into and out of the county. "From 2022 to 2023, nearly 1,000 new residents found their way to the county, implying that two-thirds of the population increase was due to in-migration rather than native increases," she explained. "Since 2015, Grant County has attracted net in-migration, bringing in over 5,000 new neighbors, total."
Despite the challenges that rapid population growth may present to the community, it is crucial to remember the potential benefits. "New residents bring with them labor, income, and other resources that can significantly boost the local economies," noted Dr. Cullen. She emphasized the importance of understanding these population trends so that policy makers and stakeholders can effectively prepare to meet the needs of their growing communities, both now and in the future.