22 Washington counties, which include Grant and Douglas counties, as well as the Washington Association of Counties, have initiated legal proceedings against the Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS). The primary contention is the perceived non-compliance by the DSHS in evaluating and treating patients with behavioral health challenges.
The legal action focuses on criminal defendants who, according to trial courts, cannot have their mental competence restored. Traditionally, after charges against such individuals are dismissed by county superior courts, DSHS assumes the responsibility of evaluating them for potential civil commitment.
However, the lawsuit alleges inconsistencies in DSHS's admissions of civil conversion patients since December 2022. It further suggests that after July 13, 2023, there has been a noticeable drop in the admittance of such patients for mandatory evaluations. This complaint has been formulated by Paul Lawrence from the Pacifica Law Group, in collaboration with deputy prosecuting attorneys from several counties.
The filed complaint states, “DSHS's actions might affect the well-being and safety of a vulnerable population." It also alludes to a perceived discrepancy in DSHS's alignment with legislative and judicial guidelines.
Some of the state’s most populated counties, including King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Spokane, have joined the legal action, emphasizing the broad scope of concern. While Governor Jay Inslee is not a defendant in the case, Jilma Meneses, the DSHS Secretary, has been named, along with the Department of Social and Health Services itself.
Addressing the issue, King County Executive Dow Constantine commented, “There are individuals who might benefit from state intervention and treatment." He highlighted ongoing initiatives in King County aimed at increasing access to care, including investments in behavioral health facilities and the Crisis Care Centers initiative.
He further noted the challenges governments face, saying, “Budget constraints and workforce shortages are universal issues. The core responsibilities of state agencies must be evaluated."
The legal action by these counties underscores a broader conversation about behavioral health care and its governance in Washington. The outcome could have implications for the state's healthcare framework and potentially influence policy discussions across the nation.
The counties indicate that their request for a preliminary injunction might be addressed as soon as September 8th. Their case will be presented in the Pierce County Superior Court.
The legal complaint can be found below: