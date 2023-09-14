EPHRATA - A Grand Coulee woman was sentenced to several months in jail after she was convicted of assault in the second degree last week.
59-year-old Leilani Ibsen was arrested on May 20, 2022 in Electric City after she attacked a woman at a home whom she thought was having sex with her boyfriend. The 44-year-old woman she attacked was apparently not engaging in sexual activity, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Ibsen reportedly confronted the woman in the back yard and slashed at her causing the two to go to the ground. The victim eventually got away after punching Ibsen in the face. The victim sustained slash and stab wounds to one of her arms.
Arresting officers initially recommended charges of second-degree attempted murder, but that was eventually downgraded to second-degree assault.
Ibsen was sentenced to 109 days in jail for her crime.