SPOKANE — A Grand Coulee man who set fire and threatened to bomb the Spokane County Democrats office intends to use an insanity defense.
The attorney for Peter Yeager filed a notice of insanity defense in U.S. District Court in Spokane where Yeager is charged with damage by fire to a building used in interstate and foreign commerce.
A forensic psychiatrist hired by Yeager’s defense concluded Yeager was legally insane when he walked into the Democratic headquarters in Spokane.
The U.S. prosecuting attorney on the case has since filed a motion for a court-ordered mental health evaluation. Prosecutors are also seeking to take Yeager into custody until the evaluation can be completed. Yeager has been released from custody and complied with the conditions for about two years, according to court records, and his attorney is seeking an outpatient evaluation.
On Dec. 9, 2020, Yeager drove from his home in Grand Coulee to Spokane with a plan to burn down the Democrats office. Yeager allegedly entered the building and told multiple people he had a bomb. The building was evacuated and Yeager used gasoline to set a fire. Law enforcement determined Yeager was not in possession of a bomb.
According to federal court records, Yeager, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, had once been psychiatrically hospitalized by the Veterans Administration. His attorney says in the weeks leading up to the incident, Yeager was sleeping two to three hours a night and told investigators he had formed a “mental connection” with a “God rock” he had seen in the Grand Coulee area.
Yeager’s attorney says multiple witnesses at the Spokane office during the incident described Yeager as “insane,” and that he was clearly experiencing mental health problems.
Yeager has undergone treatment to address his mental health issues since his arrest. His attorney told the court Yeager is now competent and sane, enrolled in school and completed certification in maintaining high-tech hospital equipment, and is moving from California — where he relocated for family support and better VA resources — to Oregon for a new job.