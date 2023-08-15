ODESSA — A harrowing high-speed pursuit occurred on Thursday, Aug. 3, when a Grand Coulee resident reportedly stole a pickup truck outside a Subway restaurant and then proceeded to lead the police on a chase, according to an article published by the Odessa Record.
54-year-old Timothy Wilging was arrested later that day and has since been charged with motor vehicle theft and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Based on information provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Kurt Cuzzetto was informed about the theft of a Ford pickup truck registered to Richard Hallam. The thief was last seen driving westbound on Morgan Street.
A deputy located the stolen vehicle on U.S. Highway 2 near milepost 229. He tried to stop the vehicle, but Wilging, who was identified as the driver, veered into the eastbound lane, dangerously overtaking vehicles at speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. His erratic driving reportedly forced several oncoming vehicles onto the gravel shoulder close to Sherman Draw Road.
Wilging's perilous journey continued into Wilbur on Main Street, where he sped through the eastbound lane at the same breakneck speed. Several vehicles, including a semi truck, were forced to divert to parking lots and curbs to avoid a collision. He didn’t stop until he exceeded the town’s speed limits by more than 50 miles per hour.
Close to Doxie’s Diner, Wilging shifted back to the westbound lane of Main Street, making a turn onto State Highway 174. A Lincoln County deputy, with the assistance of Washington State Patrol, trailed him in the direction of Grand Coulee. Wilging continued his hazardous driving, compelling oncoming traffic off the highway as he neared Bagdad Road and descended toward Grand Coulee.
The chase concluded when local Grand Coulee residents intervened, surrounding Wilging outside a residence. Trooper Kershaw was then able to take him into custody.
Adding another layer to this incident, it was later revealed that Wilging had been recently released from Lincoln County Jail just before he allegedly committed the theft.