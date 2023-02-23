LEAVENWORTH — Gov. Jay Inslee is set to visit Chelan County on Friday to talk housing shortage and bills in the Legislature to address the housing crisis across the state.
Inslee is meeting with government officials and nonprofit organizations and will tour a training facility for electrical workers and apprentices.
The governor will first attend a roundtable with Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea and stakeholders about how to address the shortage of housing for low and middle income workers in the area. Inslee will then travel to Wenatchee to tour a center for alcohol and drug treatment and to discuss the behavioral health crisis in Washington.
Inslee’s last stop will be a tour of the new IBEW Wenatchee Area Technical Training that opened at the end of last year. The facility provides a four-year curriculum, including both classroom time and practical, on-the-job learning. About 300 apprentices are expected to train with five instructors at the facility this year.