WENATCHEE - 'Harvey' the dog is back with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society this morning after he was returned from being stolen on Friday.
Humane Society Executive Director James Pumphrey says the individual who returned the dog was not part of the group that stole the animal earlier in the day.
Pumphrey says the individual who knows the three men reportedly involved in the theft, convinced them to give up the dog and allow them to take it back to the animal shelter late Friday.
Earlier in the day on Friday, the three men walked into the Humane Society and acted like they were going to formally adopt Harvey, when they were allowed to take Harvey out back for a walk in the fenced outdoor area, the trio opened the gate and walked Harvey to the truck that they had driven to the shelter in.
Security footage provided a snapshot of the truck and the men who allegedly took the animal. No charges have been filed yet from police.