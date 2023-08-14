WENATCHEE - An online crowdsource fundraiser is raising money on behalf of the Chelan County Corrections deputy who was killed in a motorcycle crash last week.
A GoFundMe has been created for the benefit of the late Jesus Olivera's family.
The former U.S. marine had just celebrated his one year anniversary with the jail. He was only 23 years old.
Nearly $10,000 has already been raised by the GoFundMe. Proceeds from donations will go towards paying for Olivera's funeral costs.
Olivera's funeral service will be Tuesday, August 15th, at 1100 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Wenatchee.