QUINCY - Quincy's newest business is now open.
The Get Right smoke shop recently began doing business in the commercial space that was formerly occupied by Mike's BBQ near SR 28 and 13th avenue across the parking lot from the Dollar Tree.
Owned by Oscar Lopez, Quincy's new smoke shop is the second Get Right to open in the region, following the opening of its East Wenatchee location. The Get Right store in Quincy is larger than East Wenatchee's shop, according to a store employee.
Get Right has a clean and organized atmosphere with unique visual displays. The store sells tobacco and vape products as well as tobacco and marijuana smoking accessories and cleaning products for those accessories. Get Right also sells a variety of alcohol beverages. Included in Get Right's inventory is are an array of shoes, clothes and novelties. The store is also equipped with a Washington Lottery ticket dispensing machine and an ATM.