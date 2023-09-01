In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, national gas prices surprisingly hold steady, with the average cost for a gallon of gas slipping a penny since last week, resting at $3.82. Unexpectedly, this summer's gasoline demand did not soar to match previous years' figures. Even with gasoline retail prices lower than the previous summer, vacation travel provided minimal bolster to consumption. Experts and pundits are abuzz with speculations as to why this is the case, but definitive answers remain elusive.
Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, provided insight, noting, “With visits to the pump remaining consistent and oil prices around $80 per barrel, the national average for gas is expected to maintain its current figure over the holiday weekend.” Gross further mentioned the potential for regional price spikes due to Hurricane Idalia's impacts such as station damages, inundated roadways, and power interruptions. However, he reassured that such issues usually find resolution within weeks, based on historical trends.
Fresh data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows a marginal uptick in gas demand from 8.91 to 9.07 million b/d over the previous week. Yet, total domestic gasoline stocks recorded a slight decrease, settling at 217.4 million bbl. The rising demand hasn't brought about significant price hikes at the pump due to volatile oil prices.
Notably, today's average price per gallon stands at $3.82, which is seven cents higher than last month but two cents lower compared to the previous year. Over the past week, the states experiencing the most significant price changes include:
- **Decreases:** Indiana (-11 cents), Maryland (-10 cents), Delaware (-10 cents), Michigan (-7 cents), and Florida (-6 cents).
- **Increases:** Ohio (+10 cents), Utah (+10 cents), South Carolina (+7 cents), Arizona (+7 cents), and Alaska (+6 cents).
The nation's priciest markets as of now are California ($5.29), Washington ($5.10), Hawaii ($4.79), Oregon ($4.76), Alaska ($4.61), Nevada ($4.51), Arizona and Utah (both at $4.32), Idaho ($4.16), and Illinois ($4.06).
In light of the recent hurricane, there was a heightened anticipation of disruptions to fuel supply in the Southeast, leading to an elevation in oil prices. At Wednesday's trading close, WTI surged by 47 cents, ending at $81.63. Despite these concerns, numerous fuel terminals are recommencing operations. More are projected to join as the storm effects wane, and evaluations on damages commence. Further data from the EIA shows a marked reduction in domestic commercial crude inventories, dropping from 433.5 to 422.9 million bbl.
For those on the move, real-time gas prices en route can be accessed using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.