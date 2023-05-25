MOSES LAKE - Loved ones say 18-year-old Cristian Galvez of Moses Lake had a promising future ahead of him as a soon-to-be graduate of Moses Lake High School and "against the odds," a student at Big Bend Community College in the fall. Unfortunately, Galvez drowned while tubing in the Copper River north of Cle Elum last Saturday. Despite wearing a life jacket, Galvez became wedged under a log and was unable to free himself, resulting in his death.
A GoFundMe that is confirmed to be legitimate by one of his friends is currently raising money for funeral costs and transportation of Cristian's body. Friends and family say Cristian grew up in Moses Lake having attended Peninsula Elementary, Frontier Middle School and most recently, Moses Lake High School.
A teacher of Cristian's wrote the following:
"For those that do not know Cristian or his younger brother Gio, you would never find two more respectful, caring, self-effacing, empathetic, and compassionate boys. Cristian and Gio are the students every teacher wants to have! Cristian would stay after class to help with chairs, cleaning, or encourage someone. His whole family has modeled charity and care for others. Cristian held a piece of our hearts with his indomitable spirit, oversized compassion for others, heart-tugging dedication to his family, easy smile…even on rough days, desire to put others in the limelight ahead of himself."
Cristian’s viewing took place from Thursday, May 25th, from 12-4 at Kayser’s Chapel of Memories in Moses Lake.
The funeral services will be at Our Lady of Fatima Church (200 North Dale Rd, Moses Lake) on Friday, May 26th. Rosary from 8:00-8:30 AM and Mass from 8:30-10:00 AM.
Note: A previous story about Cristian's death referred to him as '17 years old,' according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. Cristian's friends say he was actually 18, but Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say some withholding of information has prevented them from being able to confirm that Cristian was 18.