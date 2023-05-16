OLYMPIA - Washington state appears to be delivering on its pledge to expand high-speed internet infrastructure into some of the most rural areas of the Evergreen State.
On Tuesday, the Washington State Broadband Office announced $121 million in grants for 19 broadband construction projects throughout the state. Included on the grantee list were projects in Franklin, Lincoln, Okanogan and Kittitas counties. The following are local projects set to receive funding:
- Franklin County PUD No. 1 – $4,854,610 for the Connell and Basin FTTH project.
- Kittitas County – $11,366,102 for the Kittitas County WSBO 2022 project.
- Lincoln County – $8,921,342 for the Deer Meadows and Seven Bays FTTx project.
- Okanogan County Electric Co-Op – $11,985,014 for the Okanogan County Connect project.
Funding announced today is part of the state’s investment of the federal Coronavirus Capital Project Fund, and continues the Washington Legislature’s commitment to connect communities with little or no reliable, affordable broadband service. Awards are conditional on the receipt of federal funds.
“These grants will provide initial service availability to 14,794 end users located across the state, in communities as diverse as the San Juan Islands, Kittitas County and the Spokane reservation,” said Broadband Office Director Mark Vasconi. “Unfortunately we could not fund all who applied, but we are pleased that this round of grants, as well as future funding efforts administered by the Washington State Broadband Office, will bring us closer to our goal of ensuring that all Washingtonians have reliable access to broadband service.”
To learn more about the Washington State Broadband Office, or to sign up to receive broadband news and updates by email, visit the Washington State Broadband Office webpage.