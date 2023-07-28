PASCO - A long-standing controversy over Sheriff Jim Raymond's purchase card (P-card) privileges appears to be heading towards resolution.
According to Franklin County Administrator Mike Gonzalez's blog post on Thursday, the county's commissioners have reached an agreement with Sheriff Raymond to restore his P-card privileges. In return, Sheriff Raymond has consented to adhere to the Franklin County travel policy.
The conflict began when Sheriff Raymond charged more than the allowed limit to his P-card while attending a state Criminal Justice Training Commission hearing in Seattle. The Sheriff had exceeded the policy limit by $21.47, a discrepancy he insisted was irrelevant to his position. His refusal to pay back the overage led to the removal of the amount from his paycheck, triggering a series of events that included a public records request resulting in 59,000 emails and the filing of a Notice of Claim for $24,999 against the county by the Sheriff.
However, the announcement of this agreement appears to have been met with controversy. Sheriff Raymond released a public statement on Friday, challenging the information disclosed by the Administrator's Office. He alleges that the process leading to the resolution may have violated the Washington Open Meetings Act and accuses Board Chairman Clint Didier of blocking the reactivation of his P-card and perpetuating a lack of transparency.
Raymond contends that his P-card was reactivated by his financial officer, not the Auditor's Office, due to existing resolutions regarding P-card usage. He also accuses Chairman Didier and Auditor Matt Beaton of attempting to push the matter under the rug without addressing underlying issues related to his claim against the county.
According to Raymond's statement, "My offer to the county was simple and it still stands. The Board of County Commissioners has the ability to easily resolve my claim which would save the county almost $25,000 AND avoid costly litigation that would easily exceed $100,000."
Despite this heated exchange, County Administrator Mike Gonzalez remains optimistic that the resolution of the P-card issue is a step towards resolving bigger problems in the county. Franklin County's P-card policy is currently being updated and is expected to be completed by the end of the budget season in December.