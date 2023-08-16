OMAK – In a spectacular display of teamwork and skill, Francis Marchand of Omak and his equine partner, Houdini, secured the Overall Omak Stampede Rodeo title this year. The impressive duo amassed a total of 13 points over the weekend, demonstrating their dominance in the arena.
Houdini, the renowned horse that aided Marchand in this victory, is under the ownership of Jim Best Jr. and Ivory Ford. Additionally, their performance was backed by their sponsor, Sp'q'n'l' Relay.
In instances where a tie occurs for the overall title, the Owner's & Jockey's Association has set clear rules: the title would go to the contestant who bags the most prize money. Keeping with this stipulation, Marchand's win was further solidified with his impressive earnings of $14,750. This sum surpassed Tyler Peasley, another formidable competitor, who took home a respectable $13,275.
The Omak Stampede Rodeo was Aug. 10 through Aug. 13.