CLE ELUM - Three people are hurt after a four vehicles collided near Cle Elum late Wednesday morning.
Just before noon, four vehicles were traveling in the same direction on I-90 in the Cle Elum city limits when two of the four vehicles stopped for traffic. The vehicle in the very back, which was driven by 33-year-old Ryan Barnes of Yakima, failed to stop and hit another vehicle from behind sending it into the next vehicle and that vehicle colliding with a fourth motorist.
Barnes and his passenger, 34-year-old Brooke Barnes of Yakima, were hurt. The driver of the vehicle they crashed into, 64-year-old Debra Wyman of Graham, was also injured as was the person she crashed into, 64-year-old Diane Mroz of Langley.
Troopers say Barnes was following behind Wyman too close, which caused the wreck.