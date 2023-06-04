EPHRATA - Four vehicles wrecked on SR 282 in Ephrata on Sunday. It reportedly happened at around 3 p.m. near the SR 28 intersection. Troopers say the wreck resulted in minor injuries. Ephrata Police had blocked off access to the crash scene. We'll have more info as it becomes available.
Four-vehicle crash halts traffic near Ephrata Walmart
