LIBERTY – A tragic accident claimed the lives of four young individuals on Saturday, July 29 when a Polaris Razor side-by-side all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) they were riding rolled over and burst into flames near the town of Liberty.
The fatal incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on a dirt road within the Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest, located west of Liberty Rd. The emergency response was swift, with local deputies, fire, and medic units arriving on the scene within minutes of a distressing 911 call.
The ATV was driven by its owner, 24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting. Accompanying him in the vehicle were his friend, 23-year-old Benjamin Gomez Santana of Covington, and a couple they had met earlier in the day, 26-year-old Devon Anonson of Kent and 24-year-old Halle Cole of Maple Valley.
Gomez Santana and Cole were declared dead at the scene of the accident. Jenkins and Anonson, both in critical condition, were airlifted to the Harborview Hospital's burn center in Seattle. However, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, both young men succumbed to their injuries and passed away overnight.
Sheriff Myers, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said, "We, alongside all Kittitas County first responders, deeply mourn this incalculable loss suffered by these four families. Our hearts go out to them during this incredibly difficult time."
The accident took place in an open field, a location that has gained popularity as a recreational spot among campers and ATV enthusiasts. At this time, no other vehicles were reported to be involved in the accident, and there were no injuries to anyone outside of the ill-fated crash.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and fire. Details will be forthcoming as investigators work diligently to piece together the events leading up to the tragic accident.