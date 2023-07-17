ELLENSBURG - The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has successfully secured grants from the Statewide Disaster Relief Fund to support small businesses in the area.
Recognizing the challenges faced by local entrepreneurs and their call for help, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce took proactive steps to secure funding opportunities. Through their partnership with the Washington State Department of Commerce, they secured grants from the Statewide Disaster Relief Fund for four businesses in Kittitas County.
With over 290 applicants from 21 counties statewide, the Washington State Department of Commerce awarded a total of $5,325,488.
Kittitas County received $276,181 in grants, which were distributed among the following businesses:
1. Roslyn Downtown Association (Roslyn): A volunteer Washington Main Street Community, supporting the economic development, design, promotion, and outreach for the Roslyn business community.
2. Kitzke Cellars (Cle Elum): A multigenerational farm and vineyard with a passion for agriculture, operating a tasting room called Upsidedown Wine in Cle Elum.
3. The Last Resort (Ronald): A business offering motor sport rentals, a motel, RV sites, and a restaurant, catering to those exploring rural Ronald, Washington.
4. Rodeo City Gymnastics (Ellensburg): A gymnastics center celebrating 30 years of business, providing a safe and fun environment for children to develop gymnastics skills.
The grants were presented to the businesses in May 2023 by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.