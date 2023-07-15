ORONDO - Four people are hurt following a crash near Orondo Saturday afternoon.
Washington State Troopers say 30-year-old Samanta Varrelman of Pateros was going north on SR 97 just north of Orondo when she failed to stop for a vehicle in front of her that stopped in the road to turn left.
Varrelman hit an SUV driven by Jose Valencia-Campuzano of Orosi, California from behind. Orosi wasn't hurt, but his three passengers were; one of them were airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Varrelman was also hurt, but was only treated at the scene by EMTs.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Valencia-Campuzano was under the influence and has been charged with DUI.
Troopers say Varrelman's failure to yield caused the crash. She will likely be cited accordingly.