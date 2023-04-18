SPOKANE — A former Wenatchee man indicted for allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $100,000 for a home appraisal business pleaded not guilty in federal court this week.
Jason Carnell O’Daffer was indicted in October on two counts of wire fraud and one count of false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims as part of an investigation by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Strike Force.
O’Daffer made his initial court appearance in California in December. He was released from custody and ordered to a halfway house for drug treatment. Before being transported to the halfway house, O’Daffer fled. A warrant was issued and he was taken into custody on March 21.
The indictment charges O’Daffer in connection with an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for $117,400 that he obtained in 2021 for his home appraisal business. The loan program provides low interest loans that could be deferred until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow small businesses to maintain operations during shutdowns.
Court records allege that he was not licensed as an appraiser at the time, that his business was no longer engaging in home appraisals, and that he spent the loan on non-business expenses including buying an RV for personal use. The fraud charges against O’Daffer carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.