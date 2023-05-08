WENATCHEE - Former U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson will be in Wenatchee on Friday, May 12.
The retired neurosurgeon with anti-abortion views is being hosted by Life Choices of Wenatchee Valley.
As far as what Dr. Carson will be talking about during his keynote speech, Life Choices released the following statement on its website: Dr. Ben Carson will be speaking on the four founding principles of our country: life, liberty, faith, and community. Join us in a celebration of life and invite friends and family that share in our mission.
Dr. Carson ran for president during the 2016 primaries. After dropping out of the presidential race, Carson was tapped by then president Donald Trump to become the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Carson served in that role from 2017 to 2021.
The one-hour VIP meet and greet with Dr. Carson begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center with the main event starting at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the cost of attending, visit www.lifechoiceswenatchee.org.