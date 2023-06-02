SPOKANE – The cause of death in a former Okanogan County and Spokane County deputy has been has been confirmed by a medical examiner.
A month after his death, Spokane County’s medical examiner revealed that Craig Chamberlin had died of natural causes.
The 52-year old’s cause of death was “Hypertensive cardiovascular disease with atrial fibrillation,” or heart disease.
Chamberlin’s cause of death was reportedly caused by chronic high blood pressure leading to changes in the heart’s workload and alterations in the heart’s structure and function, leading to a thickened and enlarged left ventricle.
Chamberlin died on April 30, 2023.
He served with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years and was a deputy with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office from 1996-2000.