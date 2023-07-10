MOSES LAKE - After acquiring city records, the reason why Moses Lake's former city manager Allison Williams resigned remains confidential, but the city did agree to pay her a large sum of money following her departure.
Williams officially resigned from her city manager post on May 31, after she was told by the city council that they were going to terminate her contract on May 15.
According to documents provided by the city, Williams' severance package included six months of salary, which equated to $93,121.60 that is being paid to her in six monthly installments.
In addition to her severance package, Williams had accrued 460.60 hours of vacation time, equating to a payable cash balance of $41,229.59. Williams had also racked up 340.86 hours in sick leave, and it translates to payable cash balance of $30,520.60.
Despite the council asking for her resignation, Williams was applauded by the city council, staff and other attendees during a special public meeting in May that included what appeared to be gifts for Williams.