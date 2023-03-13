DAVENPORT - A former Ellensburg man is getting some jail time tacked on to his stay at Lincoln County's jail after escaping last August.
37-year-old Cody James Magruder of Twisp pleaded guilty on Tuesday to aiding in the assault of a Lincoln County Jail dispatch/corrections officer and escaping from the jail, according to the Lincoln County Record Times.
Magruder pleaded guilty to two counts of custodial assault, one count of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree escape and one count of first-degree malicious mischief on March 7.
A judge sentenced Magruder to 73 months in prison in addition to the sentence he was serving after he was found guilty of second-degree burglary in November, the Times reported.
The newspaper reports that Magruder escaped after another inmate used a fire extinguisher to break a jail officer's arm. Magruder told the presiding judge that his escape was not premeditated and was a "spur of the moment" decision. The judge disagreed.
Magruder was found by law enforcement just south of Lincoln County the day after his escape in August.