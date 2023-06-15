MOSES LAKE - A former female employee who worked for Chicos Pizza has won her sexual harassment lawsuit against the restaurant’s former owner, Mitch Zornes.
The plaintiff filed a lawsuit against Zornes in 2021 and reported her experiences to the Moses Lake Police Department.
Source ONE News reported about the lawsuit in February 8, 2022, providing court documents that contained evidence appearing to favor the plaintiff’s case.
Zornes died in May 2022, before the scheduled jury trial.
On Thursday, June 15, Riverside Law Group announced that a jury sided with the plaintiff after a four-day jury trial. Riverside Law Group is the legal group representing the party who filed the lawsuit.
The plaintiff, who worked under Mitch Zornes from 2016 to 2021, alleges that she was propositioned for sex, offered money in exchange for sex, called sexual nicknames, and touched inappropriately by Zornes. She further claimed that after she was forced to quit due to the harassment. Zornes, who was also her landlord, evicted her from the home she was renting in retaliation.
The jury awarded $30,000 in economic damages and $500,000 in general damages. Plaintiff will also be seeking an award of attorneys’ fees at a future hearing.
Zornes’ daughter now owns and operates Chicos Pizza in Moses Lake.