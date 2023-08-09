The Colville Confederated Tribes has announced the sad passing of former Chairman Michael Finley, a prominent and influential figure in Native American leadership. In his honor, the Lucy Covington Government Center will begin flying flags at half-staff.
A Prolific Leader
Michael Finley served as a three-time Chairman of the Colville Tribes, guiding them through significant accomplishments during his tenure. Mike's leadership was marked by wise decision-making and a deep passion for the Colville people's rights and heritage.
In 2008, he presided over Colville's Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Bonneville Power Administration for the acquisition and management of habitat for resident and anadromous fish. He served as Chairman of the Inter-Tribal Monitoring Association for Indian Trust Funds and led the Tribes to a $193 million settlement in a breach of trust lawsuit with the federal government in 2012.
One of his most celebrated achievements was his role in the DNA testing that confirmed the Ancient One's genetic link to the modern Colville Tribes. Finley tirelessly worked for the return of the Ancient One, a mission that became part of his legacy.
A Voice for the Tribes
As a respected spokesperson for the Colville Tribes, Mike testified before Congress on numerous occasions, always fighting for his people's rights. His voice resonated far beyond the Colville Tribes' territory, earning him the position of First Vice President of the National Congress of American Indians.
An Educated Advocate and Scholar
Beyond his leadership roles, Michael Finley was an accomplished academic, earning a BA in American Indian Studies and history in 2003, followed by a Master's degree in 2005 from Eastern Washington University (EWU). He later served on the EWU Board of Trustees.
Finley co-authored the book "Finding Chief Kamiakin: The Life and Legacy of a Northwest Patriot" and played a vital role in the Sinixt ethnoreport, which led to the Colville Tribes' successful litigation of the Desautel case in the Canadian Supreme Court. This landmark case re-affirmed the Sinixt as a First Nations people in Canada.
A Tribute to an Outstanding Researcher
As a researcher for the Tribes’ History and Archaeology Department, Finley made significant contributions, often uncovering new data and collaborating with renowned scholars and historians. His meticulous research was instrumental in writing reports on traditional cultural properties, and he contributed to the broader understanding of the Upper Columbia River's archaeology.
A Lasting Legacy
In a heartfelt tribute, Chairman of the Colville Confederated Tribes, Jarred-Michael Erickson, stated, “Former Chairman Finley spent his life in service of the Colville people, both in preserving our history and in leading our way into the future. He leaves behind a family and many friends who love him. Mike will live on as part of the Colville tribal history he loved.”
Michael Finley's life and work leave an indelible mark on Native American history, both within the Colville Tribes and beyond. His passion, leadership, and unwavering commitment to his people will continue to inspire future generations of Native American leaders.