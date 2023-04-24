SPOKANE - A taste of those so-called 'dog days of summer' will happen later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Last week, Source ONE News reported on the first 70+ day expected to arrive this week with no sign of 80 degree weather anytime soon.
On Monday, meteorologists obtained better data about the high pressure system arriving mid-week. In the Moses Lake and Wenatchee areas, the first 80+ degree day is expected to hit the region on Friday, warming up to 83 degrees on Saturday, the hottest day of this week.
After reviewing forecasts for other cities, the hottest temperature reading is predicted for Mattawa with an expected temperature of 85 on Saturday.
The 80+ degree weather will span Friday through Sunday with temps expected to tumble into 60's for highs later next week.
The National Weather Service says the first 80 degree day is arriving one month early in the Moses Lake area this year. Last year, the region recorded its first temp at 80 or above on June 1. For the Wenatchee region, the 80-degree weather comes over a month-and-a-half early after it endured its first 80-degree day in 2022 on June 20.