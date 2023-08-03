WENATCHEE - The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has implemented two significant closures to restrict motorized vehicle use within the Keechelus Lake basin, located approximately one mile southeast of Snoqualmie Pass.
These restrictions aim to safeguard spawning bull trout, their habitats, and the local cultural resources within the Keechelus reservoir and Gold Creek areas.
Both locations serve as crucial habitats for a distinct population of endangered bull trout, with Gold Creek being the only spawning reach in the entire Keechelus system. The fish, particularly those migrating and foraging, are under significant threat due to decreasing water levels and illegal off-road activities, leading to fatal accidents and severe habitat damage.
The restrictions include a year-round prohibition on motorized vehicle use on the Lake Keechelus lakebed and shoreline, off-roads, and around the Lake Keechelus boat ramp parking lot. A seasonal closure of the boat ramp parking lot and a portion of Forest Service Road #9070-219 will also be implemented during reservoir drawdown, which occurs once the lake elevation falls below 2,480 feet.
Cle Elum District Ranger, Joe Rausch, stated, "Informational signage and outreach efforts to alert visitors to the area about the resource impacts of driving on the lakebed have unfortunately failed. In addition, the State of Washington has declared a drought emergency for Kittitas County. This drought has caused an earlier-than-expected drawdown of the lake, putting the bull trout population in critical conditions.”
The seasonal closure will coincide with the annual fluctuations in reservoir draw-down and is anticipated to occur from July or August through the following spring. The closure will be implemented at the closest point to the boat launch where safe vehicle access and turn-around is feasible.
The Lake Keechelus boat ramp and parking area are designated for day-use only, prohibiting overnight occupancy, camping, and vehicle use outside designated areas. Vehicle access will be granted when water levels are high enough to prevent driving in Gold Creek. Future installation of gates and guardrails at the boat launch are proposed as part of the Gold Creek Restoration Project, which is currently under evaluation.
Joe Blodgett, Yakima-Klickitat Fisheries Project Manager, expressed the Yakama Nation's support for the initiative: "This area has significant value to the Yakama Nation historically and environmentally and we have advocated for assistance in protecting these valuable resources."
The Forest Service, in collaboration with the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan and other partners, is addressing visitor impacts in the basin and proposing the Gold Creek Valley Restoration Project. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, a co-lead on the GCVR, and Kittitas Conservation Trust are integral parts of this initiative.
Perry Harvester, WDFW South Central Region Habitat Manager, added, “The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fully supports these closures to protect threatened bull trout populations. Despite prior attempts through education, public messaging, and enforcement, illegal activities and impacts to fish life within the Keechelus Reservoir and Gold Creek continue. These closures are an essential step in the right direction."