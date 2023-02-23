OKANOGAN - Having worked for the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office since the mid-90’s, new undersheriff David Yarnell says when a position at his agency became available 20 years ago, you’d have around 20-30 applicants, “now you’re lucky if you get a handful per position,” Yarnell told Source ONE News. It’s what finally pushed the Sheriff’s Office to ‘sweeten the pot’ for new hires after the agency and its employees guild entered a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of bonuses in November 2022.
In addition to the bonuses, the sheriff’s administrators are fronting annual leave, vacation days and sick days, a perk that takes at least a couple of months of accrual to utilize.
In total, the Sheriff’s Office needs to fill five patrol positions, nine corrections and two emergency dispatchers.
As far as the hiring bonuses are concerned, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 hiring bonus for lateral corrections deputies, $7,500 for lateral deputies and dispatchers, $5,500 for entry level corrections officers, and $4,500 for a jail cook, entry level dispatch, records clerk and deputies.
Source ONE News asked Undersheriff Yarnell why more people apparently find a career in law enforcement unappealing.
“Some of it is society’s view of law enforcement, legislative changes make the positions undesirable, retirees and people are moving on to positions to secondary law enforcement that is outside the retirement system after they retire, so they’re able to work and collect their pension at the same time,” Yarnell explained.
Yarnell says efforts to streamline the hiring process are also underway as laterals no longer have to undergo physical and written tests.
“The hiring process is more streamlined for laterals, we no longer subject them to upfront testing, but we do have them fill out a questionnaire about themselves, so it helps up determine if they are the right fit for our office,” Yarnell said. “We also review their credentials and training.”
The following is a the pay scale for select positions with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
- Lateral/Entry level Deputy $4449 up to 12mo- $5489- 61+mo.
- Lateral candidate receives Year for Year credit for certified service.
- Longevity Pay 6yrs- 1%, 10 yr 2%, 14yr 3%, 18yr 4%, 22yr 5%, 26yr 6%, 30yr 7%, 34yr 8%
- Corrections $3891-12mo- $5107-49mo
-Longevity Pay 7yrs- 2%- 30yrs- 7%
- Communications $3605-12mo- $4821-49mo.
- Longevity Pay 7yrs- 2%- 30yrs- 7%
But is the expense of these bonuses a strain on the county’s budget?
“The money comes from positions that are already budgeted for but are empty currently. We have not given up any positions so there’s no loss or new expense just reallocation of funds associated with unspent salaries,” stated Yarnell. “2023 is a new game.”