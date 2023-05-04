CHELAN - Unseasonably warm weather for this time of year is rapidly melting mountain snow, resulting in exceptionally high lake and river levels.
The worst of the flooding appears to be happening on the southern shore of Lake Chelan. Chelan County's Emergency Management division says South Lakeshore Road is closed at milepost 16, which is just after Hale Road on Lake Chelan. With the closure, Shady Pass Road is also closed. Water from 25 Mile Creek, near the state park, is over the roadway, making the road impassable.The road closure is affecting a number of residents in the area. Chelan County Public Works officials say a log jam is contributing to flooding and crews are currently assessing if it can be removed to bring down water levels in that area of the lake.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Chelan and Okanogan counties. The Flood Watch is expected to span from Thursday afternoon through Friday due to melting snow and heavy rain.
In Okanogan County, a number of washouts have occurred, affecting travel.