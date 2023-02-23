MOSES LAKE — One of seven defendants arrested in a Grant County Net Nanny operation was convicted on Thursday following a bench trial.
Judge Tyson Hill found Joshua Leonard guilty of second-degree attempted rape of a child and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Leonard was charged as part of a Net Nanny operation in August of last year targeting people attempting to exploit children online. Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted the operation, posing as 12 and 13 year olds on online chat websites. Fake accounts were created and contacted by individuals who were then told they were talking with a minor, according to court records. The defendants were arrested after arriving at a prearranged location, believing they were meeting with a child to have sex.
“I am proud to partner with the Washington State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute individuals who prey on children, and to ensure they are held accountable,” stated Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Carlee Bittle, who tried the case. “Working with these dedicated officers in operations like Net Nanny is a testament to what interagency partnerships can accomplish to pursue the guilty and protect the innocent.”
Six other men remain charged including Omar Ivan Mancinas Garza, Abraham Calderon Ozuna, Fulgencio Ramos Jr., Robert Jeffrey R. Bancroft, Mason Tyler Pilling and Jerardo Reyes.
The operation was led by the Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force.