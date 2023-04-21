MOSES LAKE - It'll be shorts and sunglasses weather come Wednesday.
The Columbia Basin's first 70+ degree day will arrive in Grant County on Wednesday with the high expected to be around 71. On Thursday, the anticipated high will be 72 for the Moses Lake area and beyond, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists say a ridge of high pressure will arrive during the middle of next week. The warm streak is expected to last through at least Saturday with highs expected to reach the mid-70s.
The first 70-degree day will arrive one month later than last year. In 2022, the first 70-degree day occurred on March 27.
Looking at the three-month outlook, meteorologists with the National Weather Service say temperatures for the entirety of Washington state will be above normal.
