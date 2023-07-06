SOAP LAKE - A 32-acre brush fire burned close to a handful of homes just east of Soap Lake on Wednesday.
At around 10:30 p.m., a 5-acre fire was initially reported in the 3100 block of Road 20 NE.
Level 3 evacuations were issued at one point.
Contrary to what was initially reported, no structures were damaged.
Grant County Fire District 7 Chief Chris Baker says some fencing was lost to the blaze. Firefighters got the fire under control at 32.48 acres.
The BNSF railway was shut down for about an hour and crews worked to get a handle on the blaze.
Authorities suspect fireworks ignited the fire.