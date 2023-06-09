CHELAN - Arching power lines are to blame for the wind-driven brush fire that burned precariously close to homes Thursday night.
Firefighters with Chelan Fire & Rescue revealed the cause of the fire on Friday afternoon. Authorities say the blaze was toned out just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of US 97 & US 97A. Level 3 evacuation notices were issued for homes along Substation Rd.
Firefighters say the arching power lines were caused by heavy winds. Reportedly, a total of eight homes were placed under an evacuation alert.
Land owners and neighboring fire districts help fight the fire and keep it to about seven acres.
No structures were lost and there were no reports of injuries.