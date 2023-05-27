EAST WENATCHEE – The cause isn’t confirmed yet, but a fire was likely sparked by a lightning strike in East Wenatchee Saturday afternoon.
The fire began burning land off near Nile Street, just off 10th St. NE.
Fire officials say the flames was fully contained to 15 acres.
At one point, the fire did burn near homes, but it was burning uphill, away from the structures. Ground crews and a helicopter were summoned to the fire.
No evacuations were issued.
Firefighters say the humid weather limited the fire’s growth potential as fuels have not yet transitioned to summer-dry conditions.