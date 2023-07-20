EAST WENATCHEE - State fire assistance has been activated under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan to aid local firefighters in their efforts to control the Badger Fire near East Wenatchee. As a result, the fire is nearly contained, according to Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett.
The fire, which started around 3:26 p.m. on Thursday, few to an estimated 700 acres within four hours. It is spread through wheat fields, sagebrush, and shrub-steppe, posing a threat to crops and power line distribution. As a precautionary measure, Level 1 evacuations were in effect for residents' safety.
No structures burned and there were no reports of injuries.
Mobilization of state firefighting resources was authorized at 4:30 p.m. on the same day, following a request from Fire Chief Brian Brett of the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.
To combat the wildfire effectively, two strike teams, air resources, and a bulldozer have been deployed, coordinated by a Type 4 Incident Management Team. The fire is expected to be extinguished by the end of the day Friday and the northeast quadrant of the blaze is the only portion of the fire that remains un-contained.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.