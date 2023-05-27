Update as of 9:30 pm:
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a third-alarm wildland fire is currently burning northwest of the 2600 block of 10th Street NE, East Wenatchee. As a precautionary measure, deputies are currently issuing Level 1 evacuation notices to residents north of 10th Street NE and Canyon Hills. State Mobilization has been requested to help manage the fire, which is now approximately 250 acres. Currently there are no road closures, however; please avoid the area.
EAST WENATCHEE – The cause isn’t confirmed yet, but a fire was likely sparked by a lightning strike in East Wenatchee Saturday afternoon.
The fire began burning land off near Nile Street, just off 10th St. NE.
Earlier this evening, fire officials said the flames was fully contained to 15 acres.
At one point, the fire did burn near homes, but it was burning uphill, away from the structures. Ground crews and a helicopter were summoned to the fire.
No evacuations were issued.
Firefighters say the humid weather limited the fire’s growth potential as fuels have not yet transitioned to summer-dry conditions.