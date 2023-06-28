In response to the heightened risk of wildfires, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Grant and Adams counties in Washington State, as well as portions of Adams, Okanogan, and Chelan counties. The watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening due to gusty west winds and dry conditions.
According to the NWS, the affected areas can expect an increase in west winds starting Friday night, which will peak on Saturday afternoon and evening. The combination of gusty winds and dry weather conditions poses a significant threat, as strengthening high pressure over the region will contribute to the already dry environment. These elevated fire weather conditions may lead to the rapid spread of new fires.
With winds forecasted to range from 15 to 25 mph, the NWS is urging residents and authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the outbreak of wildfires. The low relative humidity expected during this period further exacerbates the fire risk, making it essential for residents and visitors to exercise caution and follow any additional safety guidelines issued by local authorities.