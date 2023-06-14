SOAP LAKE – Grant County Fire District 7 Chief Chris Baker has confirmed the cause of Tuesday’s 150-acre brush fire that threatened 50 homes, and at one point, the entire city of Soap Lake.
Baker says a faulty electrical panel at a pot farm in the 23000 block of SR 17 sparked the potentially destructive fire Tuesday afternoon. Baker says the panel was in an outbuilding that provided power to the building itself and the 25+ greenhouses on the property.
Baker says the panel was un-permitted and was not up to code as it had been homemade. Baker says investigators are determining whether to cite the farm for negligence, but it may not be warranted because it had recently come under new ownership and the panel was made and/or installed by the original owners.
Baker says he’s thankful for the help of federal agencies like the Bureau of Reclamation/Bureau of Land Management for its assistance on the fire as well as Grant County Fire District 5 for providing a fire engine at the scene.