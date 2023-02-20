ORONDO — A large home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon near Orondo, believed to have started from a controlled burn pushed by heavy winds.
Firefighters responded about 4:30 p.m. to a structure fire about two miles north of Orondo. Crews arrived to find a wind-driven fire burning arborvitaes along a hillside and into a home.
The home and a vehicle in the garage were a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from seven fire agencies along with Waterville Ambulance responded to the fire.
Fire officials say the initial investigation shows the fire likely spread to the arborvitaes and home from a controlled burn that got out of control.
U.S. 97 was closed while firefighters extinguished the fire, which happened at about 9:30 p.m.