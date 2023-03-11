QUINCY - The Jones family could only look on as their large machinery storage building became incinerated by a destructive fire Saturday afternoon south of Quincy.
At around 12:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a property in the 2800 block of Road P NW.
The ex-potato storage shed turned farm machinery facility was fully consumed by fire when crews arrived. No one was hurt by the blaze and the fire was contained to the shop building.
The cause of the fire is unknown and its exact location of its origin is unknown. The building was still burning as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and is described as a total loss.
The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.