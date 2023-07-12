Grant, Adams, and Franklin counties are facing a severe threat as the fire danger level has been upgraded to 'extreme' since midnight on July 7.
The escalating risk has prompted authorities to enforce strict measures to prevent the outbreak of devastating fires.
Effective immediately, all debris burning activities, including rule burning and permit burning, have been prohibited. The ban extends to the use of campfires, which are only permitted in approved, designated campgrounds.
It is crucial for residents and visitors to consult their local fire district and county for any additional restrictions that may be in place.
In an effort to mitigate the potential hazards, the use of fireworks and incendiary devices, such as exploding targets, sky lanterns, or tracer ammunition, is illegal on all lands. These measures aim to safeguard lives, protect property, and minimize the risk of uncontrolled fires spreading across the region.
The fire situation in Grant, Adams, and Franklin counties is currently characterized as "explosive," posing a significant threat to the area. Under extreme conditions, fires have the potential to start swiftly, spread rapidly, and burn intensely. Any fire, regardless of its size, is deemed potentially serious in this context.
Furthermore, fires that develop under extreme conditions can escalate into high-intensity burning more quickly than in the very high danger class. This poses challenges for direct attack strategies, which are rarely feasible and may even be dangerous immediately after ignition. Fires burning in areas with heavy slash or conifer stands may become unmanageable while the extreme burning condition persists.
Grant County Emergency Management's Kyle Foreman says the swift-moving Baird Springs Fire near Crescent Bar and Quincy was a key example of how explosive a wildfire can be at this time of year.