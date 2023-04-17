EAST WENATCHEE — A Sunday fire at Kenroy Elementary School in East Wenatchee has left a portable building unusable.
The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a portable on the east side of the campus on North Jonathan Avenue. Fire crews arrived to find the fire burning in the attic of the classroom and through the roof.
Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. No other school buildings were damaged.
School district officials say the portable sustained significant damage and is not usable. The classroom had been used for intervention support for students. The district is placing temporary fencing to restrict access to the area.
“Thanks to our first responders for quickly extinguishing the fire to keep the damage contained to this one portable classroom,” district officials stated.
School resumed as normal on Monday.