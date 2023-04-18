MOSES LAKE - The aftermath of an imposing inferno that demolished a portion of Basic American Foods in Moses Lake nearly three weeks ago is impacting operations at the plant.
Source ONE News spoke to Basic American Foods spokesman Peter Vitarisi who says half of Basic American Foods' facilities are operating as of Tuesday.
Despite the drastic reduction in functionality, Vitarisi says employment at the factory was not compromised. One worker told Source ONE News that everyone was back to work at the plant the day after the fire.
"All employees are working and adding value with on-line and off-line initiatives" Vitarisi told Source ONE News. "We are working through construction planning as we speak to build back stronger."
As far as the cause of the fire is concerned, Vitarisi was not able to disclose the chain of events that sparked the blaze.
"We worked with the local fire department and engineering to improve our manufacturing processes moving forward."
A filter exposed to heated air in the potato and lentil drying facility reportedly caught fire.
An estimated timetable as far as when Basic American Foods' Moses Lake facility would be fully operational was not divulged.