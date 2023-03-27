LEAVENWORTH - The Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) released its eye-opening final report that disclosed far more detail than any previous press release about the Leavenworth-area avalanche that killed three climbers last month.
NWAC published its last report about the Colchuck Peak snow slide on Thursday.
The lengthy memo disclosed vivid details about the timeline of events before, during and after the deadly avalanche on Feb. 19, 2023.
The report revealed that climbing party confronted by the barrage of snow debris were part of larger group consisting of 11 people, all of whom were from various locations and unfamiliar with the local terrain.
An attempt at Dragontail Peak on Colchuck was made by all 11 members on Saturday, but the climb stopped due to four of the members claiming they were not feeling well. The climbers who fell ill retreated to Leavenworth, leaving seven behind.
The following day, six of the seven remaining climbers attempted to climb Dragontail Peak because one of the members informed the team that they were not feeling good.
As the team of six progressed up the incline, the lead climber was at 8,200 feet and had planted their ice axe when the snow gave way, triggering the avalanche. Four of the six people during the climb fell 1,000 vertical feet. Considered small on scale, the D1.5 slide resulted in a long and traumatic fall through exposed rocks, short cliffs, and narrow walled chokes.
As for the two members who were at the lowest elevation in the group when the avalanche occurred, they had managed to avoid disaster because they were behind a rocky outcropping that shielded them from the slide.
After the chaos, the seemingly unhurt climbers advanced uphill where they managed to reach the bodies of all four climbers who had fallen. The climber who eventually survived the ordeal sustained injuries to both knees and an ankle. Two other climbers were unconscious and not breathing. One of the climbers who likely died upon initial impact had sustained a traumatic head injury and the other had sustained some kind of physical trauma.
However, a second climber was communicating with the unhurt climbers but had sustained serious trauma including a back injury. The climber instructed the pair to leave them be and get help. When the three climbers returned to camp, they instructed the climber who remained with the tents to go get outside help, prompting them to travel through the night, reaching authorities the following morning.
That same morning, the unhurt climbers went back up in an attempt to rescue the climber who initially survived, but they had died from their injuries during the overnight.
As for the two deceased climbers, their bodies disappeared into the snow due to subsequent avalanches triggered overnight.
The body of the initial survivor was recovered a few days later and the two other climbers remain buried on the mountain and will stay there until the spring thaw.
NWAC’s final report reveals that the sole survivor of the four climbers caught up in the avalanche was the only one wearing a helmet.
The climbers had varying degrees of experience, from novice to intermediate, and one had advanced experience. Members in the group had climbed peaks such as Denali, Mount Adams, and Mount Whitney.
NWAC says the climbers were in an area susceptible to slides due to steep slope angles, extensive vertical relief, and frequent terrain traps despite the avalanche danger in the area being moderate that day.