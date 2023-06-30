HATTON - Three people are dead following a chaotic crash in Adams County Friday afternoon.
Just before 1:30 p.m., two vehicles collided head-on on SR 26 about four miles west of Hatton near Williams Road. Troopers say a small pickup truck that was traveling eastbound crossed the centerline and hit an SUV traveling westbound head-on.
The pickup truck caught fire. An arriving Trooper tried to free the driver from the pickup truck before the blaze became too intense but was unable to. Both occupants in the pickup died. A passenger in the SUV also died and that vehicle had ignited as well.
There were also reports of injuries in the wreck.